Carlos Corberan calm over West Brom's summer recruitment strategy

Carlos Corberan speaking to his players during their pre-season camp at St George's Park (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion are one of just three Championship clubs, along with Huddersfield and Leeds, yet to complete a new signing this summer.

The club and head coach Corberan have confirmed that loan signings and free agents will be the order of the summer, with patience required as the Spaniard works to manoeuvre both out and in The Hawthorns.

Corberan reaffirmed his commitment to Albion’s challenge. Asked if he was worried by rivals having a head start, he said: “Worry is not a positive or negative word, of course we have a vision and a plan. I would like to afford this vision and plan.

“But still we are far (away), there is work to be done, we have work to be done in front of us. I would be worried if the work to be done is not possible to be done – I don’t have this feeling right now. I have the feeling of the challenge because I know the market, I have been in this situation in my life before, to know the process and timings, how it works, the frustration appears more when you can’t get a player you wanted.”

Albion are focused on strengthening particular areas of their squad, including the left flank and forward department. Any transfer fees will come via player sales.

“We are humans, when you see someone who can switch perfect to our place, but the decision is not to come, it will be hard. I think for Real Madrid in the last year with (Kylian) Mbappe they have this feeling!” Corberan added. “That is Real Madrid, imagine to the others!”

“Not every player we want we can get, but for me it’s important to have a vision and have our work. Ian and Mark are working very, very hard to help the club.

“Our resources are different but we want to be competitive, always. We want West Bromwich to be the club it needs to be with the new scenario we have.

“I cannot tell you I’m worried – I am focused and committed.”

Corberan admitted the best-case scenario for any manager or head coach is to have signings wrapped up and in the door at the earliest stage possible.

Albion have spent the week at England’s plush St George’s Park base, where the existing squad – not especially low on numbers – topped up by the higher-rated under-21 players.

Corberan admitted it is a fluid situation and the group he is currently working with in Staffordshire is subject to change, potentially significantly, later this summer.

“Every single coach in the world prefers to have the players for the most amount of time in pre-season that they can have, because then you can create a togetherness,” the Spaniard added.

“With all the ideas I’m working on now, I prefer to give these ideas to the squad which I’m going to work with in the year, and not to give these ideas to just a part of the squad.

“It’s more useful to have the squad that we are going to have, right now, but unfortunately you need to adapt to the possibilities and moments of the market. Right now, some of the players that are currently working with me aren’t going to be working with me, and some players who are not working with me will be working with us.