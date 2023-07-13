Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Lovely, beautiful': Football figures react to West Brom's emotional kit release video

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Match of the Day presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker has been among people praising West Brom for their emotional kid release video.

Kit released video included appearances from Jeff Astle's grandson Joseph and widow Laraine (WBA)
Kit released video included appearances from Jeff Astle's grandson Joseph and widow Laraine (WBA)

Albion unveiled their 1960s inspired home shirt on Wednesday and teamed up with the Jeff Astle Foundation for the release.

The foundation, set up by the family of The King, has been announced as Albion's official charity partner for the season.

A picture of Astle appears on the shirt, and his family worked closely with the club on the design, which is a modern take on the 1960s classic.

And Astle's widow, Laraine, and grandson, Joseph, starred in the launch video which was released on Wednesday morning.

The video has received widespread praise across social media and has been viewed more then two million times in 24 hours.

And well known names in the game have had their say, praising Albion and those behind the video.

Here is a quick look at some of the reaction:

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News