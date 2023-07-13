Loan signings can pay off for West Brom says Carlos Corberan

Carlos Corberan speaks to the media at St George’s Park yesterday (Getty)

Loan deals will be a major source of the Baggies’ recruitment this summer due to tightening financial restraints.

Those moves could take some time yet to come into fruition, though, as most top-flight clubs take their promising youngsters away on pre-season tours before finalising their roles for the upcoming campaign.

Albion neglected the loan market last season with no arrivals last summer. Marc Albrighton checked in temporarily from Leicester in January but failed to make an impact.

But loan deals have been instrumental to the Baggies in recent seasons, including the likes of Dwight Gayle, Matheus Pereira, Harvey Barnes, Grady Diangana and Matt Clarke, among others.

“Depending on your resources you will look in one market or another,” explained Corberan. “But it doesn’t mean you can’t achieve good players, you can achieve players with different resources, it doesn’t mean you cannot find good players.

“For example the loan market in England is very useful, very, very useful. There are very, very talented players.

“You can see in the recent European under-21 Championship with England winning the tournament – against Spain! – means the level of this country of under-21 players is massive.

“Some of them are in Premier League clubs but still not ready to compete in the Premier League, the best league in the world.

“You will have players that will be in the Premier League (in the future), but they can have a massive impact in the Championship, I have in my mind the work we did in Huddersfield, for example, with the work we did with (Levi) Colwill.”

Corberan added of Ian Pearce and his recruitment team: “They know me very well. When they offer me players, they offer players that have the skills we want in this club.

“That doesn’t always mean we approach the players – sometimes you get players that aren’t number one.

“Sometimes you might get number two or three, it depends on the market, the moment, the possibilities. I think we have a very very similar vision in terms of what the player needs to be to be a West Bromwich player.”

n Albion, meanwhile, have confirmed the exit of goalkeeper coach Gary Walsh.