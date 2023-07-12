Young West Brom defender Caleb Taylor eyeing first team spot

Caleb Taylor during Albion's pre-season camp at St George's Park (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old academy graduate, who joined the club at the age of ten, won the young player of the year award last season after spending the campaign on loan at League One Cheltenham Town, making 49 appearances in all competitions.

Taylor, who has played three times for Albion's first team, returned to the club this summer and is currently part of the squad's pre-season training camp at St George's Park, as Corberan ramps up preparations for the new Championship campaign.

The young defender has revealed the benefits he has gained of spending a full season in League One - and he is now gunning for a place in Corberan's side.

He told the club's website: "That year at Cheltenham has helped me gain a lot of experience.

“Playing a lot of games in League One, which is a very good league, has helped me because I’ve been playing alongside and against a number of players who have played an awful lot of senior games.

“Watching them and learning from them has helped me learn the trade a bit more and I’m hopeful that I can take that experience into this season.

“The biggest thing I learned while away from the club was how important having a mental resilience was. I didn’t realise just how long the season is and just how tough it is playing so many games.

“Physically, it’s tough, but mentally, you’ve got to be so consistent and prepare yourself in exactly the same way for every single game.

“You’ve also got to deal much better with the lows because there are a lot more of them.

“My big hope is to play as many games as I can because I just love playing games. I’d love to play for West Bromwich Albion this season and I’m going to be doing everything I can to do that.

“I’ve been here since U10s age which is a long time and I’ve come up through the academy. I’ve always looked at the lads playing at The Hawthorns and thought that’s all I want to do.”

Taylor is alongside a handful of other Baggies youngsters who are looking to impress Corberan this summer - ahead of the start of the Championship campaign next month.

They are spending a week at England's training base in Burton as part of their pre-season plans - and Taylor believes the camp will only galvanise the players ahead of the new season.

He added: "A change of scenery is very important in my opinion because it brings all of the lads together. You’re away from home and you’re spending all of your time with each other, which can only help build togetherness.