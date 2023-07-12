Gary Walsh departs West Brom

Gary Walsh has left his role as Albion's goalkeeper coach (AMA)

The 55-year-old checked into The Hawthorns in early 2019 under Darren Moore's management, to replace Neil Cutler who had joined Villa.

He reunited with Steve Bruce at Albion when the latter took over early in 2022.

Walsh was in charge of the senior goalkeeping department at The Hawthorns and worked alongside current head coach Carlos Corberan after the Spaniard's appointment last October.

Wigan-born former Manchester United goalkeeper Walsh has not been with the club in their training camp at St George's Park this week.

Professional development goalkeeper coach Boaz Myhill, the former Baggies keeper and Wales international, has stepped up to the senior ranks at the England base this week.

He is working with Alex Palmer, David Button, Ted Cann and Ben Cisse. Josh Griffiths is still away following his under-21 European Championship success with England.

The club have said Walsh's replacement will be confirmed in due course. Spaniard Marcos Abad, 37, has been tipped to take the post after his recent departure from Leeds United following Daniel Farke's appointment.