West Brom can move forward together, insists managing director Mark Miles

Mark Miles met with the media at The Hawthorns today for the first time since he resumed the role of departing chief executive Ron Gourlay. Pic: WBA

Miles, speaking to the media at The Hawthorns for the first time since assuming the duties of departed chief executive Ron Gourlay, confirmed controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai has Albion on the market looking for investment.

Immediate financial concerns, due to no Premier League parachute payments ahead of a third Championship campaign, were eased as defender Dara O’Shea was sold to Burnley for £7million. The club remain with a need to balance the books and bring down the sizeable wage bill, which impacts on recruitment with free transfers and loans being the primary targets. Albion are one of few Championship clubs yet to recruit this summer.

Recently-published accounts to June 2022 described Albion as "a material uncertainty" and stated player sales are required this summer for the club to continue as a going concern.

But highly-rated head coach Carlos Corberan remains in charge and has “fully bought in” to the club’s situation and Miles stresses full transparency with the Spaniard on finances. More player exits are a necessary, some could be players Albion ideally would rather not lose – but Miles and club staff are focused on pulling in the right direction.

“Relatively stable,” was Miles’ response of the club’s status. “Clearly the sale of O’Shea helps us, we can look forward a lot more.

“Any other players who go out, we make sure we get market price or better, like Dara.

“Clearly everyone can see that to be competitive next season we do need a change around of the squad. That will involve players going out as well as players coming in.

“Carlos has a very clear vision of who he wants those players to be. In order to get that for him, there is a need for players to go.

“Carlos is fully engaged about who is going out. We are talking on a daily basis about targets.”

Ian Pearce, promoted from head of recruitment to head of football operations, has taken a new, wider-reaching role. Albion are scouring the free agent market, while loan moves are not expected to kickstart until late July onwards. Players could be bought from levels below, like the £300,000 on Brandon Thomas-Asante last summer, but that depends on bringing in funds on sales.

Corberan, who Albion kept amid Leeds interest, has been back in pre-season with his troops for more than two weeks and they head to St George’s Park in Burton next Monday for a week. The head coach ideally wanted new recruits by now, to bed them in.

Miles has spent almost 20 years working at Albion, in a non-football role, and was pains to describe his affinity and connection to the club. He became director of operations in 2016 and was elected to the board of directors two years later. He stressed having continuity and an understanding of the club’s situation was critical after Gourlay’s departure.

He said of Albion’s business this summer: “The club haven’t used the loan market well for a couple of years so we will see what’s out there.

“We have to be creative in the market, depending on what players go out, depends on what is available to spend. Loans are something we’re looking at.

“Hopefully we can pick up other players on a small amount like Brandon Thomas-Asante. It’s very much looking for the positions Carlos wants to fill.”

And how does Corberan feel?: “He’s on board with it. Happy with it. I was transparent with him. The way I work is with full integrity. He knows it’s a challenge.”

“It’s clear that the squad needs a change around, Carlos wants that, he wants some players out.