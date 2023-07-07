Four West Brom youngsters pen first professional deals

Akeel Higgins is among the players to earn a professional deal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Forward Akeel Higgins has agreed a two-year deal to keep him at The Hawthorns until June 2025, while attacking midfielder Fenton Heard, striker Layton Love and defender Narel Phillips have all signed one-year contracts with the option of a further year in the club's favour.

The quartet become the last to pen professional deals at the club - after Harry Whitwell, Ronnie Hollingshead, Matt Richards and Alex Williams all signed their contracts last season.

Born in Birmingham, Higgins netted five goals and four assists in all competitions for the under 21s, while Love and Heard were both handed their under 21 bows after impressing in the under 18s.