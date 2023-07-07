Notification Settings

Four West Brom youngsters pen first professional deals

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Four West Brom youngsters have penned their first professional contracts with the club.

Akeel Higgins is among the players to earn a professional deal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Forward Akeel Higgins has agreed a two-year deal to keep him at The Hawthorns until June 2025, while attacking midfielder Fenton Heard, striker Layton Love and defender Narel Phillips have all signed one-year contracts with the option of a further year in the club's favour.

The quartet become the last to pen professional deals at the club - after Harry Whitwell, Ronnie Hollingshead, Matt Richards and Alex Williams all signed their contracts last season.

Born in Birmingham, Higgins netted five goals and four assists in all competitions for the under 21s, while Love and Heard were both handed their under 21 bows after impressing in the under 18s.

And Phillips, from Wolverhampton, endured an injury hit season in his last as a scholar having been at the club for eight years.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

