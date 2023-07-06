Fundraiser set up for ex-West Brom defender Paul Holmes following cancer diagnosis

Paul Holmes in action for Albion in 1996

Holmes, 55, played 103 times for Albion between 1996 and 1999 before going on to finish his career with Torquay United.

Now it has been revealed the former Baggies full back, who arrived at The Hawthorns in 1996 from Everton, is battling cancer.

His condition has been revealed online by Torquay supporter and former Soccer AM presenter Helen Chamberlain, who has been asked by Holmes to inform his former clubs of his condition.

Describing the former Baggies man as 'one of life's good guys', Chamberlain explained Holmes has had a tumour removed and is awaiting further tests.

In a post online, said: "I've known Paul for over 20 years and he's genuinely one of life's good guys.

"Paul is poorly. He's just had a tumour removed at Torbay hospital, and is awaiting further tests for a shadow on his liver and a suspicious lymph node.

"Currently he's at home being cared for by his fantastic family, who have made him comfortable in his own room with a borrowed reclining chair and the spare telly that his son put up on the wall for him .

"With Paul's permission, I have asked if I could let his old clubs and fans know, as I know a lot of people would like to pass on their best wishes to him."

Chamberlain posted the statement on a Go Fund Me page, that she has set up along with Torquay United Supporters Trust and Tom Lapslie's sponsors club, who wanted to do more for Holmes after discovering his condition.

A fundraiser has been set up to buy the former full back a 'bloody big telly', to help his recuperation.

And the fundraiser has already smashed it's £1,800 total, and currently stands at £2,725.

Chamberlain added: "We decided to set up this page to aim to buy Paul a really bloody big telly with love from us all to help with his recuperation.

"Fans of his former clubs are all welcome to chip in and leave messages which will be passed to him

"We've gone big, we want the best biggest telly. If we don't reach the target, we'll get one within budget, if it goes over, he can buy what the hell he likes with the leftovers, which will most likely be sweets.