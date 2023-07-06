Daryl Dike back with West Brom as he continues injury return

Daryl Dike has reported back with the Baggies and is stepping up his rehab from an Achilles injury (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). Daryl Dike working at the club's base in Walsall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). The striker ruptured his Achilles in the win at Stoke in mid-April (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dike, who turned 23 last month, has returned to the club’s training base in Walsall and is undergoing a programme with the club’s fitness staff.

The United States international checked back for pre-season a few days after his fully-fit team-mates but has been reunited with the squad following time away in his homeland. He is out of the protective boot and cast.

But while the frontman is undergoing physical work as part of his early rehabilitation, there is no fresh update on the initial six to nine months return date.

Original predictions had Dike pencilled in for a return to fitness some time between September and December. While the former would be a boost to the Baggies, who are light in the frontline department, it is too early to offer a clearer estimation.

Dike’s surgery on the injury, sustained in an innocuous collision at Stoke, was a success.

That significant setback was a blow as Carlos Corberan’s side made a late push for a Championship play-off spot.

It was a third serious injury the striker had picked up in a little over 12 months at The Hawthorns, following thigh and hamstring issues.

Dike had returned to action before Christmas following his second muscle injury and scored seven times prior to being carried off in the Potteries.