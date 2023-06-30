Matt Maher: West Brom are hoping to strike gold, but danger is lurking

With money having run out and the club hurtling toward administration in July 2018, Xia entertained a series of potential investors and would-be purchasers knowing if a deal could not be struck, everything would be lost.
Now five summers on, it feels safe to say the best decision Tony Xia ever made for Villa was selling to the right people.
