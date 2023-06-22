Notification Settings

West Brom captain Dara O'Shea set for Burnley medical with talks ongoing

By Matt Maher

Dara O’Shea is nearing an Albion exit with the defender set for a medical following his return from international duty.

Dara O’Shea has come through the ranks to captain Albion and earn international honours with Ireland (Getty Images)
The Clarets, newly promoted to the Premier League, are keen on the Republic of Ireland international and discussions were last night ongoing over a deal which would ease the immediate financial pressures facing the Baggies.

Albion, no longer in receipt of parachute payments, have made no secret of their need to sell players this summer and O’Shea is among their most saleable assets.

The 24-year-old academy product is scheduled to attend a medical following his return from international duty, though the move still hinges on the clubs agreeing a fee and the structure of the payment.

O’Shea has made more than 100 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions, including 28 in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season.

He made his return from injury earlier this week in Ireland’s 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Gibraltar, having missed the final two months of last season with a knee problem.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

