West Brom 2023/24 fixtures: Albion kick off with Blackburn Rovers trip

Grady Diangana scored in a narrow defeat at Ewood Park last season

The Baggies visit Ewood Park on Saturday, August 5 to begin a tough first month of the campaign which sees Carlos Corberan’s team face a string of opponents who will hope to be in the promotion hunt.

It is the fourth time in five seasons Albion will have started their season on the road.

The Baggies first home fixture is against Swansea on August 12, before they visit newly-relegated Leeds on August 19 and then host Middlesbrough on August 26. Huddersfield visit The Hawthorns on September 2 before the first international break of the season.

A typically busy festive period sees Albion visit Middlesbrough on Saturday, December 23, before back-to-back home matches with Norwich and Leeds on Boxing Day and December 29 respectively. They then face a lengthy New Year’s Day trip to Swansea.

Other fixtures of note include the two West Midlands derbies with Blues. The first takes place at St Andrew’s on Saturday, October 7, with the return fixture at The Hawthorns on February 3.

Albion and Leicester meet in the Championship for the first time since 2010 when the Foxes head to the West Midlands on Saturday, December 2. The Baggies make their first trip to Plymouth since 2010 on Saturday, January 27.

Easter sees Albion head to Millwall on Good Friday, before hosting Watford on the Monday. Their season concludes with back-to-back trips to Leicester on April 20 and Sheffield Wednesday on April 27, before a final home match against Preston on May 4.

August

August 5 - Blackburn (a)

August 12 - Swansea (h)

August 19 - Leeds (a)

August 26 - Middlesbrough (h)

September

2 - Huddersfield (h)

16 - Bristol City (a)

20 - Watford (a)

23 - Millwall (h)

30 - Preston (a)

October

October 3 - Sheffield Wednesday (h)

October 7 - Birmingham (a)

October 21 - Plymouth (h)

October 24 - QPR (h)

October 28 - Coventry (a)

November

November 4 - Hull (h)

November 11 - Southampton (a)

November 25 - Ipswich (h)

November 28 - Cardiff (a)

December

December 2 - Leicester (h)

December 9 - Sunderland (a)

December 12 - Rotherham (a)

December 16 - Stoke (h)

December 23 - Middlesbrough (a)

December 26 - Norwich (h)

December 29 - Leeds (h)

January

January 1 - Swansea (a)

January 13 - Blackburn (h)

January 20 - Norwich (a)

January 27 - Plymouth (a)

February

February 3 - Birmingham (h)

February 10 - Ipswich (a)

February 14 - Cardiff (h)

February 17 - Southampton (h)

February 24 - Hull (a)

March

March 2 - Coventry (h)

March 6 - QPR (a)

March 9 - Huddersfield (a)

March 16 - Bristol City (h)

March 29 - Millwall (a)

April

April 1 - Watford (h)

April 6 - Stoke (a)

April 10 - Rotherham (h)

April 13 - Sunderland (h)

April 20 - Leicester (a)

April 27 - Sheffield Wednesday (a)

May