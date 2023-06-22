Notification Settings

Jonny Drury comment: Tough to take but Dara O'Shea's move from West Brom to Burnley best for everyone

By Jonny Drury

It was inevitable that West Brom were going to have to sell this summer - and the reality is that when you need to raise funds your best players will probably be the first ones to leave.

West Brom captain Dara O'Shea is set for a move to Burnley (Getty)
West Brom captain Dara O'Shea is set for a move to Burnley (Getty)

That looks set to be the case, certainly for captain Dara O'Shea, with West Brom and Burnley locked in talks over a potential sale of the Republic of Ireland international to the newly promoted Premier League side.

