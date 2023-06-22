Jonny Drury comment: Tough to take but Dara O'Shea's move from West Brom to Burnley best for everyone

That looks set to be the case, certainly for captain Dara O'Shea, with West Brom and Burnley locked in talks over a potential sale of the Republic of Ireland international to the newly promoted Premier League side.
It was inevitable that West Brom were going to have to sell this summer - and the reality is that when you need to raise funds your best players will probably be the first ones to leave.
