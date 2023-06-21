West Brom survey results: Baggies fans desperate for new Albion owner

Guochuan Lai Owner / Controlling Shareholder of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In the Express & Star’s end-of-season survey, 97 per cent of participants voted that they wished Lai’s seven mostly turbulent years at the head of the club would end.

The other small margin voted ‘it could be worse’.

The China-based controlling shareholder was subject of several protests last season, including a march of several thousand outside Albion’s Hawthorns home – and a huge majority of votes backs up the desire of supporters to welcome fresh ownership.

Furthermore, 87 per cent of fans confirmed they were fearful for the future of the club.

Recently-published accounts to June 2022 stated the club must sell players this summer to continue as a going concern – something 87 per cent of voters also confirmed as a concern.

Exactly half of the voters said they would like to see three or four players leave. Twenty-six per cent would be content for five or six players to exit.

There was further concern and a lack of clarity at board level regarding the recent reshuffle on the back of chief executive Ron Gourlay’s resignation.

The Scot’s role at Albion officially ended last week with 63 per cent of voters concerned about his call to depart.

Managing director Mark Miles has resumed CEO duties, to which 42 per cent of participants voted a concern, 29 per cent elected as satisfied and a further 29 per cent said they would have preferred an external appointment.

Forty-nine per cent of voters were undecided on Ian Pearce’s promotion from head of recruitment to head of football operations. Thirty-eight per cent voted their concern.

On the pitch, there was mixed response to optimism head coach Carlos Corberan can mount a push for promotion from the Championship next season. Fifty-six per cent voted in favour, with 44 per cent against.

Almost three-quarters (72 per cent) voted the play-offs as an acceptable finish next season, but 65 per cent of participants voted against being excited for the 2023/24 campaign.

Blame for missing out on the play-offs last season was attributed to Steve Bruce (43 per cent), the board (35 per cent) and 20 per cent to the players. Ninety-four per cent agreed with the decision to axe ex-boss Bruce last October and 79 per cent of voters agreed the campaign was unsuccessful overall.