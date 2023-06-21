West Brom announce pre-season friendly at Forest Green

Albion have announced a handful of friendlies against EFL sides. Last year they made the trip to Stevenage (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies will make the trip to Gloucestershire on Friday, July 28, with the match at the Bolt New Lawn Stadium kicking off at 7pm.

It is the sixth pre-season fixture to be announced, with Carlos Corberan’s men having already pencilled in a match away at Bolton Wanderers the following day, July 29, one week before the Championship season begins.

All matches confirmed so far take place in the space of a fortnight, with Albion first hosting Shrewsbury Town in a behind-closed-doors clash at their training ground on Saturday, July 15.

They then travel to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, July 18, before heading to Salford City on July 19 (both 7.45pm kick-offs), before playing away at Burton Albion on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).

Corberan’s men will also spend five days at England’s St George’s Park base for a training camp in preparation for the new campaign.