Leeds reach boss decision time as West Brom watch on

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Leeds United are expected to formalise their hunt for a new boss this week with Patrick Vieira having joined the contenders in a race that has seen interest in Albion’s Carlos Corberan.

Carlos Corberan
Carlos Corberan

Corberan’s Baggies future has been subject of speculation this summer following the Whites’ Premier League relegation and subsequent call to part company with Sam Allardyce.

Albion head coach Corberan, 40, was once again linked with a possible Elland Road return having re-committed to The Hawthorns in February after interest.

The Spaniard’s new Albion deal is thought to have included a stronger release clause.

Former Crystal Palace boss Vieira, meanwhile, has joined fellow out-of-work bosses Scott Parker and Daniel Farke as serious candidates.

Corberan was of interest, but it has been reported Albion have received no official approach for an interview with the Spaniard, who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa with Leeds’ first team.

It is also believed that Leeds’ new ownership, 49ers Enterprises, are eyeing a new manager or head coach with Premier League experience – with Corberan’s two jobs in England at Championship level.

Leeds owners are also reported to be looking into an candidate not currently in office.

Some of Corberan’s squad returned for pre-season testing today, with another round tomorrow before the Spaniard leads his first session on Thursday.

