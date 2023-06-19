West Brom to tackle Shrewsbury Town in training ground friendly

Albion's training ground will play host to a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Shrewsbury Town next month as Carlos Corberan's side prepare for the new Championship season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies face Salop in the warm-up fixture on Saturday, July 15 in a 3pm kick-off. The fixture will not be open for spectators.

Visitors Shrewsbury, who finished 12th in the third tier last season, are currently managerless after the departure of former boss Steve Cotterill.

Carlos Corberan's squad currently have five friendlies confirmed for next month ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser in August. Albion meet tomorrow at their Walsall training base as the first round of pre-season testing begins.

The behind-closed-doors friendly at the club's training ground kickstarts a run of warm-up clashes on the road against lower league opposite. Albion head to Cheltenham Town and Salford City within 24 hours, where they will field mixed squads, on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19 respectively (both 7.45pm kick-offs).