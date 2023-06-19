Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom to tackle Shrewsbury Town in training ground friendly

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Albion will welcome League One outfit Shrewsbury Town for a behind-closed-doors friendly next month.

Albion's training ground will play host to a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Shrewsbury Town next month as Carlos Corberan's side prepare for the new Championship season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Albion's training ground will play host to a behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Shrewsbury Town next month as Carlos Corberan's side prepare for the new Championship season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies face Salop in the warm-up fixture on Saturday, July 15 in a 3pm kick-off. The fixture will not be open for spectators.

Visitors Shrewsbury, who finished 12th in the third tier last season, are currently managerless after the departure of former boss Steve Cotterill.

Carlos Corberan's squad currently have five friendlies confirmed for next month ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser in August. Albion meet tomorrow at their Walsall training base as the first round of pre-season testing begins.

The behind-closed-doors friendly at the club's training ground kickstarts a run of warm-up clashes on the road against lower league opposite. Albion head to Cheltenham Town and Salford City within 24 hours, where they will field mixed squads, on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19 respectively (both 7.45pm kick-offs).

Then comes a trip to Burton Albion on Saturday, July 22 (3pm) before another League One outfit, Bolton Wanderers, are hosts on Saturday, July 29 (3pm).

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News