West Brom hero Darren Moore departs Sheffield Wednesday - month after promotion to Championship

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore celebrates with the trophy and promotion to the Sky Bet Championship following victory in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley

The ex-Baggies defender and manager led the Owls to a sensational 22 match unbeaten run before missing out on automatic promotion despite finishing on 96 points.

Then after losing the first leg of their play-off semi-final 4-0, Wednesday produced an historic comeback to win 5-1 on the night before progressing on penalties. They then went on to beat Barnsley at Wembley to reach the Championship.

However, in a shock announcement, Wednesday have confirmed Moore, who played 116 times for Albion and spent a year in charge at The Hawthorns, is to leave by mutual consent.

Owls' chairman Dejphon Chansiri said it was the right thing for both parties to 'go separate ways'.

In a departing message to Wednesday fans on the club's website, Moore said he hopes the club can fulfil his dream of returning to the Premier League, 'where they belong'.

He said: "I would like to take this time to acknowledge the chairman, Mr Chansiri, for giving me the opportunity to manage this great football club in Sheffield Wednesday, it’s been a journey in every sense.

“Both the chairman and myself have been determined to get this club back into the Championship. I’m delighted this has been achieved, and I hope the football club continues to develop and will soon fulfil the dream of mine, which was to take them back to the Premier League where they belong.

“I would like to thank all the players, past and present, that I have had the joy of working with over my time here. For the many hours spent on the training ground and in the classroom, I thank you all. The staff who have worked so hard day in, day out, I thank you for your commitment and help throughout my campaign.

“Now to the loyal fantastic fans, all you Wednesdayites, I want to thank you personally and from the bottom of my heart. With all your support and passion we have created history this season and achieved our goal of promotion.

“This was most apparent during the second leg of the play-offs at Hillsborough when so many people around the country thought it wasn’t possible, we rallied together to achieve the impossible. Also the scenes I witnessed from the technical area at Wembley, especially for the winning goal, will be images I will never forget.