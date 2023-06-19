Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tamika Mkandawire on West Brom education, flourishing after release and helping NFL's next generation

Premium
By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Talented footballers are almost always picked up by a professional club at an early age, if they show glimpses of potentially being able to make it as a player.

Tamika Mkandawire back in 2000
Tamika Mkandawire back in 2000

But sometimes, there are players who slip through the net early on, before going on to flourish and have successful professional careers. That was the case for former Albion academy graduate Tamika Mkandawire.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News