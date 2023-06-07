New-boy Brandon Thomas-Asante bags West Brom ratings honour

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A season of ups and downs saw the Baggies rock-bottom after the Spaniard’s first game in October.

The Express & Star rated Albion performers out of 10 in all but two of 51 games this season. Here are the average marks for players who made 10 or more appearances.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – 6.73 (28 appearances)

Leading the way, perhaps surprisingly, is last summer’s recruit from League Two Salford. Top scorer with just nine goals, he and Albion must score more, but he caught eye with wholehearted displays.

Jed Wallace – 6.62 (47)

The player of the season in the eyes of most. The winger was, by and large, excellent in his debut campaign. Played 50 of the 51 games!

Jayson Molumby – 6.56 (37)

Definitely Albion’s most improved player and, aged just 23, he was a bargain recruit for £900,000. Bodes well moving forward.

Alex Palmer – 6.46 (24)

Did what David Button was unable to and enjoyed excellent consistency between the sticks. Albion would’ve reached the play-offs without his injury.

Josh Griffiths – 6.40 (10)

Despite the above, Palmer’s fellow academy graduate Griffiths did a sterling job in his 10 games. Made the odd error, but is another top prospect.

Grady Diangana – 6.37 (29)

Rated surprisingly highly, comparatively, and might have been lower down the list. Started the season extremely well and was rated highly prior to World Cup, but tailed off before February injury.

Dara O’Shea – 6.36 (39)

Stand-in skipper’s consistency both in performance and availability was excellent prior to injury on Ireland duty in March. He had not missed a minute in the league and was always improving.

Erik Pieters – 6.30 (33)

As experienced free agents go the Dutchman did extremely well. Played more than most would’ve expected and was consistent in more unfamiliar central defence role. Offered a new deal.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman – 6.28 (25)

Largely a frustrating season for the youth graduate, who didn’t play under Corberan as much as he’d hoped. Did OK at times and struggled at others.

Okay Yokuslu – 6.18 (35)

A name expected to feature higher on this list, but paid for lower marks in the early months of the campaign pre-World Cup. The Turk was one of the better performers from Christmas onwards.

John Swift – 6.17 (40)

By his own admission struggled to find consistency in his debut Baggies campaign.

Had good spells and quieter spells, will want to show better next time.

Matt Phillips – 6.07 (16)

The average mark may not suggest it, but the winger became a key cog for Corberan and his season-ending injury in January was costly.

Daryl Dike – 5.96 (20)

American striker Dike only played from the World Cup onwards but season was bookended by two nightmare injuries. When he played he proved a capable finisher and goalscorer.

Darnell Furlong – 5.90 (37)

No shortage of action this season but full-back remains a department Albion must strengthen in. Put in some steady and consistent performances at times but lacked the spark needed otherwise.

Jake Livermore – 5.89 (12)

Departing club captain featured more under Steve Bruce but be on the periphery under Corberan. Livermore’s last league start was the Spaniard’s first game.

Conor Townsend – 5.87 (43)

Improved in the second half of the campaign and the left-back’s average paid for a slow start to the season. Another who needs more competition next term.

Semi Ajayi – 5.82 (21)

A frustrating season hampered by injuries for the big defender. Played well in August but was not regularly involved again until April.

Adam Reach – 5.79 (14)

A versatile player capable of filling in a few different roles but Reach’s starts were few and far between. Gave his all when on from the bench.

Kyle Bartley – 5.78 (13)

Horror start to the campaign but re-emerged briefly under Corberan, when he triggered a 12-month extension before injury did for his campaign.

David Button – 5.75 (15)

Elected as No.1 by Bruce and his staff last summer. It was a difficult few months for Button before he was displaced.

Marc Albrighton – 5.62 (13)

A January recruit with real potential that simply failed to get going. The Leicester loanee could not make an impact.

Nathaniel Chalobah – 5.42 (12)

Like Albrighton, the midfielder – who has another 12 months at Albion – struggled to find his feet. Improved a it before injury.

Karlan Grant – 5.39 (26)

Started the season well enough with a few goals but scarcely featured under Corberan. A January loan to Swansea fell through late on.

Tom Rogic – 4.98 (18)