Mark Miles to assume Ron Gourlay's West Brom duties as Ian Pearce promoted to head of football ops

Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury talk West Brom's latest off field issues and S4A legal action - WATCH
Albion's non-football managing director Mark Miles will assume the responsibilities of outgoing chief executive Ron Gourlay.
Miles has been at The Hawthorns since 2003, initially as facilities manager, and has held various roles over two decades.
He will retain his title as managing director, meanwhile, and within the Baggies reshuffle had of recruitment Ian Pearce has been promoted to head of football operations.
More follows...