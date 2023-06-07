Notification Settings

Mark Miles to assume Ron Gourlay's West Brom duties as Ian Pearce promoted to head of football ops

By Lewis Cox

Albion's non-football managing director Mark Miles will assume the responsibilities of outgoing chief executive Ron Gourlay.

Mark Miles, previously Albion's non-football managing director, has assumed outgoing CEO Ron Gourlay's duties.

Miles has been at The Hawthorns since 2003, initially as facilities manager, and has held various roles over two decades.

He will retain his title as managing director, meanwhile, and within the Baggies reshuffle had of recruitment Ian Pearce has been promoted to head of football operations.

More follows...

