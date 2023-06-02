Jayson Molumby 'loving everything' at West Brom and determined to deliver promotion

Jayson Molumby (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 23-year-old's loan move from Brighton was made permanent last summer - and the midfielder went on to become an almost ever present in the Baggies side that narrowly missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the campaign.

His all action performances for Carlos Corberan's side led to him being named the supporters' player of the year in the club's end of season awards.

And the midfielder, who is preparing for Republic of Ireland's double header of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar later this month, has thanked the fans for their recognition and is determined to deliver promotion next season.

He said: "I was happy enough with the season, but it was obviously disappointing for us as a club not to get into the play-offs, but I was happy enough with my year overall and I have really enjoyed it.

"It is always nice to get a bit of recognition, I was happy to get that award.

"It was just one of those seasons where it was a bit gutting that we didn't get into the play-offs.

"But it is a great club, I am loving everything about it and hopefully next year we can go one step further."

The midfielder has won ten of his 19 international caps since he first arrived at The Hawthorns back in summer 2021 - and has become a regular starter for Stephen Kenny's side in recent friendlies and qualifiers.

The Baggies man, who cost the club £900,000 last summer, admitted it has taken him a while to adapt to international football - but is now confident in his ability to compete on the international stage.

He added: "It is crazy and has gone quick to be fair. I am honest enough with myself to say there were a few caps in there where I wasn't good enough and I learned some hard lessons at the start, adapting to international football.

"Now I am going out and I am confident, I am living in the moment and just trying to enjoy it.

"A lot of us played together at under 21s and other age groups and we know each other inside out, then we have the more senior boys who are like an open book and help us, and that is really positive.