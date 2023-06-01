'What is going on?' Former West Brom midfielder Nigel Quashie calls for answers amid Ron Gourlay departure

Nigel Quashie has called for answers over Albion's off field situation

On Wednesday, the club confirmed Gourlay, who took over as chief executive in 2022, is set to leave the club on June 14 and begin a period of gardening leave, after tendering his resignation from the role in March.

The news comes as Albion face financial and operational uncertainty under controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai. Recently-published accounts to June 2022 confirmed, due to a lack of investment, Albion must sell players this summer to continue as a going concern.

Albion fans have been left shocked by the news of Gourlay's departure and former midfielder Quashie, who made 21 appearances for the club and is still a regular visitor to The Hawthorns, has called on the club to be open and tell the supporters what is going on.

He posted on social media and said: "What’s going on behind the scenes at #WBA

"I’ve met great people at this club in all departments and it’s a huge concern for everyone and the supporters.

"They all deserve to be told what direction the club is going in.

"What’s done in the dark always comes out in the light."

Gourlay's sudden departure from the club has left fans and supporters groups with more questions about off field matters amid growing concerns regarding the club's ownership.

Over recently months, as uncertainty continued to grow at The Hawthorns, Gourlay met with pressure group Action for Albion – with whom he engaged in healthy dialogue – and maintained strong relations with minority shareholder representatives Shareholders for Albion (S4A).

Gourlay was repeatedly promised by chairman Lai that a controversial £5million Wisdom Smart Corporation loan would be repaid – but deadlines continued to be missed.

During his latest public dialogue with the local press in January, the chief executive maintained he had had continued assurance the loan would be repaid. He also did so in meetings with pressure groups, the last of which was March 7. Gourlay insisted he made daily checks as to its repayment.

This followed WBA Group, with Ken as sole director, taking a £20m loan with interest rates of more than 14 per cent from a US equity firm MSD Holdings after Gourlay had been told firmly by Lai there would be no other investment.

The chief executive told the press it would act as a safety net and fund operational matters.

In a statement confirming his resignation, the club said: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Ron for his tireless commitment and professionalism during his time at The Hawthorns and wishes him well in the future.