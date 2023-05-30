Baggies Broadcast Extra: Action for Albion - the story so far and what's next?

Baggies Broadcast

The group was launched last season to raise awareness of Albion's off field ownership and financial struggles.

They have led peaceful protests around The Hawthorns, raised the profile of Albion's cause across the national press and even been invited to parliament.

Ali and Paul reflect on A4A's story so far and what is next for the group.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)