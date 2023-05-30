Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast Extra: Action for Albion - the story so far and what's next?

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury sat down with Ali Jones and Paul Faulkner of Action for Albion to talk about the group and their story so far.

Baggies Broadcast

The group was launched last season to raise awareness of Albion's off field ownership and financial struggles.

They have led peaceful protests around The Hawthorns, raised the profile of Albion's cause across the national press and even been invited to parliament.

Ali and Paul reflect on A4A's story so far and what is next for the group.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

