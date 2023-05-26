Notification Settings

West Brom to face Salford City and Burton Albion in pre-season

By Jonny Drury

West Brom will take on League Two Salford City and League One outfit Burton Albion in pre-season.

The club have announced their first two fixtures of the pre-season calendar, with Carlos Corberan's men set to travel to the Peninsula Stadium on Wednesday July 19.

It will see a return to Salford for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who joined Albion from the League Two side last summer.

The Class of 92 owned side will be preparing for their League Two campaign - after suffering a play-off semi-final penalty defeat to local rivals Stockport County.

Then Corberan will take his side to the Pirelli Stadium on July 22 to face on Burton Albion.

Dino Maamria's side finished 15th in League One last season - with Albion defender Zac Ashworth enjoying a successful 18 game loan spell with The Brewers.

In a statement, Albion said: "Ticket details for both pre-season friendlies will be announced at the earliest possible opportunity."

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

