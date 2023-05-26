West Brom to face Salford City and Burton Albion in pre-season

West Brom will face Salford City and Burton Albion in pre-season

The club have announced their first two fixtures of the pre-season calendar, with Carlos Corberan's men set to travel to the Peninsula Stadium on Wednesday July 19.

It will see a return to Salford for Brandon Thomas-Asante, who joined Albion from the League Two side last summer.

The Class of 92 owned side will be preparing for their League Two campaign - after suffering a play-off semi-final penalty defeat to local rivals Stockport County.

Then Corberan will take his side to the Pirelli Stadium on July 22 to face on Burton Albion.

Dino Maamria's side finished 15th in League One last season - with Albion defender Zac Ashworth enjoying a successful 18 game loan spell with The Brewers.