West Brom fans content with cost – but don’t want to fund owner Guochuan Lai

West Brom have released season ticket prices for the 23/24 season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The club confirmed yesterday a freeze of prices for those under 25 and all juniors, but all prices on adults and seniors incurred an increase.

No adult, though, will pay more than an extra £30. The base figure is £349 with seniors (over 65) from £289. Disabled prices, plus free entrance for a carer, start from £170. Albion’s next generation push continued with kids for a quid, aged 17 and below, still in place. Season tickets for ages 17 to 19 costs £99 and £199 for ages 20 to 25.

Around 60 per cent of voters in an Express & Star pole said they were happy with the 2023/24 prices as the club remain the most competitive in the region after steeper rises at Premier League duo Villa and Wolves and League Two Walsall.

One supporter posted online: @IanBiles3: “Remarkably fair prices. Renewed mine straight away but then would’ve whatever the price, within obvious reason.”

@AllAlbionFans added: “Our season ticket prices have always been good.

“Possibly the best points per pound in the league. Hopefully the same or better in 23/24.”

@Michael71535416 added: “It was expected. While everything else is going up, then why not a season ticket too.”

BaggieBoing posted online: “Great news, maybe offer a reduction for those of us that endured Brucie.”

John Perks noted the hike in his cost. He said on Twitter: “My adult senior price has increased by 11.1%. All for a business that’s poorly run, not very successful and with great doubt about its long term future.”

There was, however, kick-back from some unhappy fans unwilling to fund Guochuan Lai’s regime. The absent controlling shareholder has missed several deadlines to repay loans to the club and refused to offer any investment, with the Baggies forced into a £20million loan with heavy interest. He and sole WBA Group director, Hawthorns-based Xu Ke (Ken), have refused to offer concerned shareholders any updates.

Another said: @CHawthorns: “Prices are fair again but the fans want answers from Ken.”