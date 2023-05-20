Ally Robertson: Too many 'if onlys' for West Brom – now Carlos Corberan must study market

Over the last four weeks, if we’d have beaten QPR at The Hawthorns after being 2-0 up, if we’d have held on to beat Sunderland, those two games would have had us in the play-offs, but other clubs will say likewise.
It was a huge disappointment how things finished for us in missing out on the play-offs on the final day, but every club will think similarly and say “if only”.
Over the last four weeks, if we’d have beaten QPR at The Hawthorns after being 2-0 up, if we’d have held on to beat Sunderland, those two games would have had us in the play-offs, but other clubs will say likewise.