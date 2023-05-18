Notification Settings

Creating brings West Brom's John Swift most joy

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Albion creator-in-chief John Swift has revealed the satisfaction he takes in laying on chances for his team-mates.

John Swift (Adam Fradgley/Getty)
Swift, 27, was Albion’s leading creative force over the Championship season in which a lack of goals, among other factors, cost them a play-off spot.

The ex-Reading star leads the way on chance creation statistics for the division, and he thrives on the responsibility.

“Yeah it probably does to be fair. I do like creating chances for my team-mates,” Swift said of taking joy from assists.

“I try to create as many chances as I can, I like to take the set-pieces, I think I’ve put Brandon (Thomas-Asante) in on goal, it was twice in the last few games and he’s not scored. Yeah I’ve let him know that definitely!

“He knows if it does happen again he’s going to be under pressure and I’m going to be staring at the back of him because he knows he’s missed two I’ve put him in.

“It’s a part of the game, to create chances for my team-mates is why I’m in the game ultimately, it’s something I do enjoy doing.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

