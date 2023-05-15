Sheffield Wednesday condemn racist abuse aimed at former West Brom boss Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore

Wednesday were beaten 4-0 in their League One play-off semi-final first leg at Peterborough on Friday evening.

Following the game, a racist message was directed at the former Baggies boss on social media, and the club have been quick to condemn the supporter, who they say will now face an immediate ban.

In a statement, the Owls also said will ensure the supporter in question will 'face the full force of the law'.

The statement read: "Sheffield Wednesday are appalled by a repulsive racist message directed at Darren Moore posted on a social media platform following our game against Peterborough United on Friday evening.

"We distance ourselves absolutely from this kind of abhorrent behaviour and have taken the appropriate steps by issuing an immediate ban on the individual in question from all SWFC fixtures and events.

"Sheffield Wednesday stand shoulder to shoulder with Darren, the football family and wider society in condemning all forms of discrimination.

"The club will offer our full support to Darren and we are working together with the authorities in ensuring this individual faces the full force of the law as a result of such a cowardly and despicable act."