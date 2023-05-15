'An incredible job': West Brom fans are full of praise for boss Carlos Corberan

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The pair were quizzed on topics including the impact of head coach Carlos Corberan, Albion’s player of the season and future prospects.

Sum up Carlos Corberan’s time at Albion so far?

EC: I think you have to look at the bigger picture, which is hard sometimes given the cycle we were on of winning at home but losing away. But I have always continued to look at the bigger picture and he has done an incredible job since he came in.

To think back in October, before Bruce was sacked I actually believed we would be playing League One football next season, I thought this could happen.

They had to get rid of Bruce and bring someone in who could do something drastic, and He has done an incredible job with the same squad Bruce had, he has turned it around.

CB: When we lost in October to Sheffield United we went bottom and I remember getting home and my first thought was that I would take fourth from bottom.

So to go to the last day in the race for the play-offs is an unbelievable achievement.

For me, the league itself is poor. The top two are way above the rest, however, for Carlos himself I would give him nine out of ten.

Ten would be if we got in the play-offs, so to get here, with this bunch of players, is an incredible achievement.

Who is your player of the season?

EC: I think the most improved is Jayson Molumby and I would say my player of the season too.

Although, I think the unsung hero is Erik Pieters. He has come in quietly and done what he has needed to do, and has done a fantastic job.

I don’t see it talked about often enough and he for me has been the unsung hero this season.

CB: I voted for Molumby in the fans’ player of the season, not just for how much he has improved, but I remember right back to Boro on the first day of the season.

He played the ball to Jed that led to him crossing for Swifty.

There is just something about him, he would run through two brick walls for you.

Also on Erik Pieters, he has done great, he is effortless and he is the one left sided centre back we have and if we don’t retain him they’ll need to go out and get another one.

Where do you see Albion in 12 months time?

EC: In an ideal world we would be pushing for promotion and financially we need that, no doubt about it.

I do actually love the Championship which makes it bittersweet isn’t it. But the club is in desperate measures and we need to push for promotion.

Getting in the play-offs would be wonderful, it is going to be tough, but that is the most we can hope for. Anything else is a bonus.

CB: Realistically I see us in the same position as this year.

It all depends on the squad we start with in August, but I can’t see us looking at the top two with the teams coming down, three from Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Leicester.