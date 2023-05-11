Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Baggies Broadcast S6 E48: That's that - now what next for West Brom?

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox
Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

Well, it was the ending that we all hoped wouldn't happen, but Albion missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

The boys mull over Monday in Swansea, talk about Coxy's stag do and answer the question, 'what next for Albion?'

They address transfer rumours linking Karlan Grant with a move to Rangers, talk about the latest off field news and tackle a mountain of burning questions from you Baggies fans.

And they also wish Junior Baggie Heidi, aged 8, the best of luck as she raises money for charity by cycling the distance from Paris to London. If you'd like to donate to her cause you can do by clicking here.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News