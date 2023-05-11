Baggies Broadcast S6 E48: That's that - now what next for West Brom?

Baggies Broadcast with Jonny Drury & Lewis Cox

Well, it was the ending that we all hoped wouldn't happen, but Albion missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

The boys mull over Monday in Swansea, talk about Coxy's stag do and answer the question, 'what next for Albion?'

They address transfer rumours linking Karlan Grant with a move to Rangers, talk about the latest off field news and tackle a mountain of burning questions from you Baggies fans.

And they also wish Junior Baggie Heidi, aged 8, the best of luck as she raises money for charity by cycling the distance from Paris to London. If you'd like to donate to her cause you can do by clicking here.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)