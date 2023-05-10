Notification Settings

Vaerien Ismael closing in on Watford job

By Lewis Cox

Former Albion boss Valerien Ismael is in advanced talks to take over at Championship rivals Watford, according to reports.

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael
The Frenchman, 47, has been out of work since leaving Turkish outfit Besiktas last October.

Ismael, in charge at The Hawthorns between June 2021 and February 2022, was sacked after just seven months with the Baggies.

The former Barnsley head coach took over at Besiktas the following month but lasted just six months with the Turkish giants.

He would replace Chris Wilder at Vicarage Road. Wilder only took over in March after another ex-Albion boss Slaven Bilic was axed

But it was confirmed Wilder’s short stay will not extend beyond the summer and he closed the season with a 2-0 victory over Stoke as the Hornets finished 11th in the Championship, two places and three points beneath Albion.

Meanwhile, EFL duo MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers have relieved their manager of duties following disappointing campaigns.

Dons parted company with head coach Mark Jackson after relegation to League Two.

Rovers axed ex-Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield following an underwhelming 18th-placed finish in the fourth tier. Doncaster were beaten 2-1 at Walsall on the final day.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

