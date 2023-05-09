Swansea 3 West Brom 2 - player ratings

Ryan Manning of Swansea City blocks the shot from Brandon Thomas-Asante (Adam Fradgley/Getty)

Alex Palmer 6

A day where the Baggies keeper did not have too much to do, despite Albion shipping three goals. He didn't really have a chance with the goals, especially the final one in the last minute of the game.

Darnell Furlong 6

Had joy getting forward for Albion but as has been the case on a number of occasions this season, the end product just was not there.

Erik Pieters 6

Looked tired and leggy and will be disappointed with how Swansea passed their way through on his side of the back four. Came off late on and it remains to be seen whether he will play again for Albion with his contract set to expire.

Semi Ajayi 6

Looked pretty steady at times and played forward as Albion chased goals. Put the pressure on for the first goal and took his goal superbly well, poking the ball home into the top corner.

Conor Townsend 6

An average display from the captain. Had a free kick in the same place as Norwich but the outcome wasn't the same as he curled it high over the bar.

Okay Yokuslu 7

One of the better performers in South Wales - and took his goal superbly well early on. Got around the pitch well but he tired late on.

Jayson Molumby 7

Was everywhere early on for Albion and it was some of his pressing that forced early errors from the hosts.

Jed Wallace 7

A better display from the wide man compared to recent weeks. Put in a delicious cross for Thomas-Asante early on and linked well with Furlong for a move in the second half.

John Swift 6

Did things well - but also could have done better. Showed great composure for the first goal to set up Yokuslu, but a few touches went astray at times in the first half. In the second he had a glorious chance that he squandered.

Karlan Grant 5

Bright early on and had a shot saved but he faded far too quickly. Still has a lot of time to run on his deal and needs to show more next season, much like many in the Albion squad.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

As he always does the forward worked hard and got into good areas. He had a good chance in the first half and set up Swift in the second and showed bright sparks throughout.

Subs

63 - Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Yokuslu 5

Has had a good impact off the bench at times this season but not in this one.

79 - Kyle Bartley for Pieters N/A