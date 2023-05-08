'Sums up the season': Jonny Drury & Ollie Westbury analyse West Brom's defeat to Swansea - WATCH

Okay Yokuslu put Albion in front and when Blackburn levelled at Millwall Albion were in the top six.
But Luke Cundle levelled for the Swans midway through the first period.
Semi Ajayi put Albion back in front but Sunderland, who Albion needed to drop points went 3-0 up at Preston to all but seal the Baggies' fate.
Olivier Ntcham equalised for the Swans and with Albion fans resigned to missing out on the play-off lottery, Joel Piroe wrapped in a 93rd minute free kick to earn the home side the points.