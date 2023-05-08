Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'It wasn't to be': West Brom fans react to Swansea loss and play-off disappointment - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans after their side lost to Swansea and missed out on the play-offs as results elsewhere went against them.

West Brom fans react to their side's defeat at Swansea - WATCH
West Brom fans react to their side's defeat at Swansea - WATCH

Okay Yokuslu put Albion in front and when Blackburn levelled at Millwall Albion were in the top six.

But Luke Cundle levelled for the Swans midway through the first period.

Semi Ajayi put Albion back in front but Sunderland, who Albion needed to drop points went 3-0 up at Preston to all but seal the Baggies' fate.

Olivier Ntcham equalised for the Swans and with Albion fans resigned to missing out on the play-off lottery, Joel Piroe wrapped in a 93rd minute free kick to earn the home side the points.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
West Brom video
Sport video
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News