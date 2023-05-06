West Brom's John Swift aiming to lead the chase for a play-off place

John Swift and the Baggies will hoping for some final day drama at Swansea as they battle for a play-off spot (Adam Fradgley/Getty)

The Baggies are this weekend preparing to travel to Swansea where they can still secure a place in the Championship play-off places.

Albion’s fate is out of their own hands. They must win in south Wales, while hoping Millwall drop points against Blackburn and Sunderland do likewise at Preston to climb up two places to sixth.

Swift, a regular in Carlos Corberan’s side having featured in 44 of 45 league fixtures this term, would much rather be starting the day in the top sixth rather than outside – but revealed the head coach has told players the only focus should be on their performance levels.

Asked if there was any less pressure on eight-placed Albion for Monday, Swift said: “Maybe, but if you ask anyone in the team which position would you rather be in, you would rather be in the play-offs right now, going into the last game knowing that if you win you’re in.

“When it’s like that you only have to concentrate on your performance, you don’t have to concentrate on what else is going on all around you, and the gaffer’s told us loads of times that when it gets to the back end of the season if you concentrate on your performance then the result will come.

“If you start concentrating on the result then performances start getting a little bit worse and then ultimately don’t come, so maybe there’s a little bit of pressure off but that’s not how we’ll go into the game. We have to win, otherwise we’re out of it, it’s win or go home I guess.”

Attacking midfielder Swift, like Albion, has had an up and down time of it in his debut campaign at The Hawthorns following last summer’s high-profile free transfer switch from Reading.

He has been a regular in the side but by his own admission has been inconsistent at times for the Baggies.

The former Chelsea youngster, 27, has still scored seven goals – joint-second in Albion ranks – and registered eight league assists, the most for his side.

He has been particularly cool in front of goal with three goals from the penalty spot over the last six weeks.

The Championship, as ever, has been a demanding beast and Swift among others, including Jed Wallace, Conor Townsend and Dara O’Shea – until injury – have been required to dig in amid the intense schedule.

Swift admits serious injuries to some key men has been tough for players to see – and a lack of options increases pressure to go out and perform.

“It is tough, there’s been more injuries than normal, but it is part of the game and the Championship, everyone knows all games are going to be tough. If we play a game on Wednesday we know if we don’t win there’s another on Saturday or Sunday,” Swift explained.

“But with injuries and stuff it’s horrible to see, obviously with (Daryl) Dike not starting the season and then getting another big injury.

“With Grady (Diangana) getting a big injury, and Matty (Phillips) as well, players that were regular starters, but it sort of gives everyone that bit more responsibility to go on to the pitch and have to perform.