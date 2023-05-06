Watford linked with move for ex-West Brom boss Valerien Ismael

Former Albion boss Valerien Ismael (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Ismael, who took over at Albion in the summer of 2021 following a successful stint at Barnsley, has been out of work since October following his sacking by Besiktas.

Now he has emerged as a candidate to take over at Watford at the end of the season.

Watford, who have already seen off two managers this season in the form of ex-Wolves defender Rob Edwards and former Albion boss Slaven Bilic, have failed to achieve a play-off place.

Chris Wilder took over in March but has been unable to inspire a turnaround at Vicarage Road - with the Hornets currently 13th in the Championship table.

It has been reported that Wilder will leave the club at the end of the campaign - with Ismael one of a number of contenders for the role.

Ismael was handed the job at Albion in 2021 - and took the Baggies on a ten game unbeaten run at the start of the season.

Results and performances dipped and Ismael came under pressure at the turn of the year - before being handed £7 million to sign former Barnsley striker Daryl Dike.

Dike picked up an injury in his first start for Albion and within weeks Ismael had been sacked after Albion slipped to fifth in the table.