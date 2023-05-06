Carlos Corberan will be in the zone as West Brom chase win

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies head to South Wales still in with a slim chance of making the play-offs, but will need to hold up their end of the bargain and beat the Swans.

Then attention turns to other games, with Albion needing results between Millwall and Blackburn and Sunderland to go in their favour.

“I prefer to just be fully focused on the game,” said the Baggies boss.

“Me, as a head coach, I cannot be with another type of thinking in the mind.

“Of course, some other coaching staff can manage the different responsibilities and to know what the situation is, especially in the last 10 minutes of the game.

“But to talk about the last 10 minutes of a game that we didn’t play yet makes me feel a bit embarrassed, because I have a lot of respect for the opponent we play and to be thinking now we might need more goals or something, it’s not real.

“The first thing we need is to compete in the highest level we can and my full concentration will be on this, to manage well the different situations from them, because we know how difficult it is to take the ball from them. They have only in two games this season had less of the ball than the opponent.