Former West Brom boss Sam Allardyce appointed Leeds boss with four games remaining

Sam Allardyce

Having already removed director of football Victor Orta, the Yorkshire club announced the departure of Spaniard Gracia on Wednesday morning along with his backroom staff.

A poor season at Elland Road sees the club languishing in 17th, and only goal difference keeps them out of the relegation zone.

Leeds have lost four in a winless run of five matches and have four games left to save themselves - and have turned to the Dudley born Big Sam to save them.

Allardyce, a Wolves fan, has been out of work since leaving Albion - after he failed to keep them in the Premier League back in 2021.

A club statement read: "Leeds can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge.

"Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club.

"We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

"The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce."

Former MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford boss Karl Robinson will be Allardyce's assistant - with ex-Wolves striker Robbie Keane also reportedly joining the backroom team.

Leeds travel to leaders Manchester City on Saturday, before hosting third-placed Newcastle. A trip to West Ham and an Elland Road encounter with European hopefuls Tottenham round out the season.

The 68-year-old former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and England boss becomes Leeds' third permanent manager of the season after Jesse Marsch and Gracia.