Carlos Corberan urges West Brom troops to defy the odds

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Spaniard Corberan described his team’s shot at a top-six finish as a “0.001 per cent chance” but insists Albion must do their utmost to make it happen while there remains a slim shot.

The Baggies close the regular Championship campaign with a Bank Holiday trip to Swansea City, where they must win and hope at least two other results go their way to finish in the play-off spots.

“I think the team has managed reactions well after results and taken responsibilities to improve as a team to put our club in the highest position we can,” said Corberan, whose Albion side were bottom of the Championship after his first match in charge on October 29.

“That was the target when I arrived, to put West Bromwich in the highest position that we can.

“We have one game more, with three points in front of us, a very challenging three points because I know Swansea very well, but with possibilities in life – the players for me are an example, when you have just a 0.001per cent option to fight for something, you need to, and now we arrive with possibilities to give our best to put West Bromwich in the highest position we can put.”

When asked if he even privately believed the play-offs were possible in October, Corberan explained his focus was solely on adding a competitive edge of the squad.

“I was not thinking a lot about this, to be honest, I was thinking to recover the competitive level of the team,” he said. “Especially after the first defeat, the doubts can increase in the squad, I tried to decrease the doubts and increase the belief in themselves and increase their commitment with responsibilities, with the behaviours that you need to do in the pitch.