West Brom's play-off race - what needs to happen

West Brom need a win and other results to go their way (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies, who have missed chances to put the play-off race firmly in their hands, head to Swansea City's Liberty Stadium needing a win and a handful of other result to go there way.

Fans will have been working it all out over the weekend - so here is a quick guide to what Albion are going to need if they are to achieve a top six spot.

Who is in the mix?

Luton and Middlesbrough have wrapped up their spots in the Championship play-offs.

So, it is a five horse race with only two spots available. Coventry lead the way on 69 points, Millwall on 68, followed by Blackburn, West Brom and Sunderland on 66.

What do Albion need to do?

Only one result at the Liberty Stadium will put Albion in with a chance - a win.

They need to beat Swansea to stand any chance of sneaking in via the back door - a draw is not good enough.

What needs to happen with the other games?

Millwall v Blackburn

Ideally, that needs to end in a draw. If Millwall win then Albion are then hoping Coventry and Sunderland lose and they can overturn a goal swing.

But a draw between Millwall and Blackburn would give Albion the simpler way in.

And if it does end in a draw Albion need to win by two - with Millwall having a marginally better goal difference than Albion.

Middlesbrough v Coventry

Many think the Sky Blues are home and dry - but it may not be the case.

If Coventry lose 3-0 and Albion win 3-0 - they they would leapfrog the Sky Blues and could even finish as high as fifth in the table.

We're all looking at what happens for sixth spot - but getting fifth is a possibility, however there needs to be a big goal swing.

Preston v Sunderland

This is the other key fixture Albion need to keep an eye on.

It is simple - Albion need Sunderland to drop points at Deepdale. If Sunderland win then even Albion winning and other results going their way could be irrelevant because of a three goal difference

Understand?

Confusing isn't it. Basically, to overturn Coventry there needs to be a six goal swing.