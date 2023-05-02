West Brom captain Jake Livermore pleased with his chance to offer support

Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion and his children during the lap of appreciation (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 33-year-old confirmed in an open letter last Friday he will exit The Hawthorns at the end of his contract this summer.

He was offered an emotional send-off as a stoppage-time substitute in Saturday evening’s victory over Norwich and both the midfielder and his family – “honorary Baggies”, as he put it – were serenaded by supporters.

Livermore has hardly been involved in Championship action under Carlos Corberan. Saturday’s cameo was the captain’s first minutes in league action since November 5, but his influence could hardly have been felt more around the training ground and in the dressing room, where the former England international has been a supportive figure throughout.

“It has been coming for a while knowing… (the final home game) – but it is all about the result and the boys and still keeping our season alive and putting us where we should and hopefully should be,” Livermore said.

“Of course it is still emotional. I spent my best years here. My kids and everyone know no different and I know no different either.

“It has been my home. I’ve given my all for the last six years. It is emotional. End of a chapter coming soon and fitting the boys won today.”

Head coach Corberan, whose troops are training for one final push at a play-off place in next Monday’s finale at Swansea, praised Livermore for leaving a legacy in the Baggies dressing room with the way he carried himself.

The January 2017 recruit, a £10million signing from Hull, has made 216 appearances for the club and the led Albion to promotion and another play-off campaign.

He has made no secret that the club will continue as his ‘football home’.

And Livermore explained his leadership role behind the scenes is an ideal opportunity to give back this term, despite limited minutes on the pitch.

“I still have my box and will come here as much as I can,” he added. “My kids adore the club, adore the boys and we will be supporting from afar and when we can we will be up.

“It has been difficult for me because I have wanted to give something back all season and I have tried in other ways than on the pitch. It was nice to get a win, to show character in the squad.”

He added: “We have had ups and downs but it wouldn’t be us otherwise.

“That’s what football is all about, it’s how you react to the disappointments. A test of character.

“I have had ups and downs in life so football is just another part of that. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here, I have met people I will be in touch with forever.”

Livermore added that his three children, and in particular his youngest, wants to see the midfielder extend his career beyond his summer contract expiry.

But the Albion captain is focused on pushing his Baggies time all the way to a Wembley final. He said: “That’s the idea, that’s the hope. This manager has a blueprint. He has set a philosophy which is amazing and what the club needed.