Sheffield United 2 West Brom 0 - player ratings

Jack Robinson of Sheffield United and Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 6

One of those games where he didn't have a chance for the goals - and didn't do a lot wrong. Made a couple of crucial stops before the goals.

Darnell Furlong 4

Like many Albion players, no conviction when going forward and when he had a chance to play through the lines he turned back inside.

Semi Ajayi 4

A really poor night for the centre half who looked nervy. Tried to play out a few times but not the best evening

Erik Pieters 4

Heavy tackle saw him go in the book in the first half. Just not one to remember.

Conor Townsend 4

Almost gifted the home side a chance in the second half with a heavy touch.

Okay Yoksuly 4

Conceded possession cheaply in his own third twice early on but got away with it. Simply not fit and came off in the second half.

Jayson Molumby 6

Industrious and energetic and as always tried to drive Albion on but to no avail.

Jed Wallace 5

Produced a superb cross in the first two minutes for Karlan Grant that was begging to be buried. Like all Albion players, faded dramatically.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 4

It was the youngster's hospital pass that led to the United goal and handed them the game. Albion's most forward thinking player in the first half and he will learn from his error.

Karlan Grant 4

Should have buried his early chance and it would have changed the course of the game.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 5