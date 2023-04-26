Notification Settings

'We're just not good enough': West Brom fans on defeat at Sheffield United - WATCH

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury caught up with West Brom fans as their play-off chances all but went up in smoke at Sheffield United.

West Brom fans react to defeat at Sheffield United - WATCH

After a positive first half Taylor Gardner-Hickman gifted the Blades the opener - before they bagged a second soon after.

Albion didn't lay a glove on the home side in the first half - who won promotion back to the Premier League.

