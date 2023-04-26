'That could well be curtains': Lewis Cox & Jonny Drury on West Brom's loss to Sheffield Utd - WATCH

After a positive first half Taylor Gardner-Hickman gifted the Blades the opener - before they bagged a second soon after.
Albion didn't lay a glove on the home side in the first half - who won promotion back to the Premier League.
Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury analyse West Brom's defeat to Sheffield United.
