Carlos Corberan: ‘Dream’ to play for West Brom fans

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Spaniard is excited for Albion fans to bring the noise in a huge contest between two play-off rivals with Sunderland in town tomorrow lunchtime.

Head coach Corberan has been blown away by the home and away support during his side’s rise up the Championship table, with tomorrow set to see Baggies raise the volume levels for the penultimate home game of the regular season in a late bid to push their side into the top six.

Corberan said: “Before (with Leeds and Huddersfield) I was against, now I am with.

“Every time they create something different, they move the team to another level, every player knows they have to give everything, so there is no type of excuse to not put everything on the football pitch.

“This type of atmosphere is what every player dreams of playing in.”

“They want to help the team win the football game, and when they create this, it’s very difficult to play against. It moves you a lot to play with this.”

Supporter group Action for Albion have postponed protests against controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai for the final four games of the season to encourage the entire fanbase to throw support behind Corberan’s team.

The group have called on all fans to “bring your voices and scarves” in support.

“It’s fantastic,” Corberan said of pausing the protest. “These types of days are about that. They love the club. They fight for the club. Now, they understand that the fight is in the pitch and for us it’s fantastic because it’s exactly what we want and what we need.”