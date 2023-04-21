West Brom promotion hero knows all about The Hawthorns ‘emotion’

Tony Mowbray poses with Baggies fans during last September charity testimonial match involving Chris Brunt and James Morrison (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 2007 Baggies promotion-winning hero returns to the Black Country this weekend in a bid to knock his former employers off their stride in the late play-off push.

The Black Cats are currently one point below their Sunday lunchtime hosts in what is a crunch clash between rivals at the business end of the Championship campaign. Mowbray, 59, is wary of a cauldron of noise that could be waiting to greet the two sides.

“I think they are a really dangerous team, I managed West Brom and know the emotion and passion of the place when it’s going well,” Mowbray said.

“I was just reading they are postponing their campaign against the ownership in support of the team trying to push for the play-offs.

“I think it will be a really good game. I’m sure we will take an enormous number of people along to support us and I know that when that stadium is near full it’s an amazing place to play football.”

Mowbray has been at The Hawthorns already this season. He was a guest manager in the ‘Brunty v Mozza’ charity testimonial in September, shortly after replacing Alex Neil at the Stadium of Light.

He oversaw 140 games as Albion boss and has always maintained a positive relationship with the Baggies faithful and identifies with the fabric of the club.

Sunderland, though, will have to do without former Wolves defender Danny Batth at The Hawthorns.