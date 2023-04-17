Former West Brom defender Eddie Colquhoun dies aged 78

Eddie Colquhoun during his West Brom playing days pictured on the back row, second from left

The tough Scottish centre back joined Albion from Bury in 1967 - and scored once in 46 appearances for the club.

He only spent a year at The Hawthorns - before moving on to Sheffield United where he was most fondly remembered.

The Scottish international went on to play 400 times for the Bramall Lane club and is hailed as one of the Blades' greatest ever captains.

Other spells with US sides Detroit Express and Washington Diplomats followed.

Sheffield United confirmed Colquhoun's passing and paid tribute to him in a statement.

The club said: "Eddie was a true gentleman. He loved his career and adored his Blades, and it was no surprise that after his American adventures, he returned to the area and stayed, working in a number of roles until his retirement.

"He was carved out of Scottish granite both on the outside and on the field of play with the heart of the lion displayed on his country's coat of arms, but his warmth on the inside and generosity to friends and fellow Blades was and is legendary.

“The club will miss him hugely, and his loss leaves another colossal hole in our family and, of course in his own, and our love and thoughts go to Fiona, Heather and all of them at this saddest of times.”

Albion also paid tribute on social media.