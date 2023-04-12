Keeper consistency: West Brom's shot stoppers from down the years

Ben Foster returned earlier this year for the Chris Brunt and James Morrison testimonial (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

From Russell Hoult's clean sheet record in the early noughties to Ben Foster's Premier League days - Albion have always built well from the back.

However, in the current campaign it has been anything but as they have been forced to call upon three goalkeepers in the space of a few months.

In the past, third or even fourth choice goalkeepers have been handed the odd appearance, such as Anders Lindergaard, or the late Martin Fulop.

However, not for many years have Albion had three goalkeepers who have been a considerable amount of games in a season.

Here is a look back at the Baggies shot stoppers from the last 20 years - and their records for the club.

Russell Hoult

Hoult was signed by Gary Megson in 2001 - and would go on to make over 200 appearances for Albion and go down in the club's history.

He played 13 times in his first season as Albion lost in the play-offs - but it was the famous 2001/2002 season where the goalkeeper would make his name.

He kept a record number of clean sheets, was named in the PFA Team of the Year, and helped Albion win promotion to the Premier League.

Russell Hoult

He remained the Baggies' number one for four seasons - playing almost every league game in that time and racking up 213 appearances in all competitions.

Hoult picked up an injury in the penultimate game of the 2004/05 Great Escape campaign - and was replaced by Tomasz Kuszczak.

He would never fully become number one again and left in 2007.

Tomasz Kuszczak

The Polish goalkeeper's debut was arguably his best display.

He pulled off a string of fine saves as Albion snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester United to keep survival alive.

That performance eventually led to the keeper signing for United.

The following season Chris Kirkland arrived on loan from Liverpool - but suffered an injury after just a handful of games.

Kuszczak would go on to retain his number one spot and make 30 appearances in all competitions - but Albion slipped to relegation.

Pascal Zuberbuler

The Swiss keeper arrived in 2006 from FC Basel and became the Baggies number one under Bryan Robson - before dropping out of the side under Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray turned to experienced Baggies man Russell Hoult - but after a handful of games he brought in Dean Kiely who would play for the remainder of the campaign.

Aside from the current season, it is the last time Albion had three number ones in one campaign.

Dean Kiely

The highly experienced international was brought in by Mowbray to help Albion return to the top flight.

However, they suffered play-off final heartbreak, but Kiely remained as Mowbray re-built Albion.

Dean Kiely

The next season he played 53 times in all competitions as the side won the title and reached the last four of the FA Cup.

He would played a bit part role for the next three seasons before retiring.

Scott Carson

Mowbray paid £3.25 million for the Liverpool and England keeper back in 2008 - and he played 39 times in his debut season as Albion slipped to relegation.

Carson went on to help Albion bounce back at the first attempt in the following campaign - before remaining as number one when the Baggies survived under Roy Hodgson in 2010/2011.

Ben Foster

Back in 2011, Foster arrived and would go on to be Albion's most consistent goalkeeper for decades.

His first season saw Albion finish mid table and led to the club spending £4 million to make the deal permanent.

Over the next six seasons, aside from one campaign where Boaz Myhill deputised with Foster out injured, he remained the number one.

Following Albion's relegation to the Championship - the former England international joined Watford.

Sam Johnstone

With Foster gone, Albion splashed out £6.5 million on Manchester United's Sam Johnstone.

His first season ended in play off heartbreak against Aston Villa but he played in every league game.

He did the same again the following campaign as Albion won promotion - and missed just one Premier League game in 2020/21.

Johnstone remained as number one for large parts of the 2021/22 campaign - but was suspended and then left out by then boss Valerien Ismael on his return.

The keeper, who had broken into the England side, did return but with his contract running out and his departure inevitable, Steve Bruce decided to play David Button for the remainder of the season.

David Button, Josh Griffiths, Alex Palmer

Only once in the last 20 years have Albion had to call upon three goalkeepers in one campaign - until this year.

Button was handed a new deal in the summer, as was Palmer, with the former installed as number one.

Alex Palmer has played 19 times this season for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But after 16 games and with Albion struggling at the lower end of the table - Bruce turned to Palmer.

The 26-year-old had spent the majority of his Baggies career out on loan, however, he was now Albion's number one.