West Brom fans hold latest protest against owner Guochuan Lai

Albion fans protesting outside the ground before kick off

Prior to kick off, Action for Albion, the protest group set up earlier this season due to concerns about the ownership of the club, held their latest protest with fans gathering to unveil banners and chant on Halfords Lane.

Fans chanted 'where's the money gone', and 'join in if you want Lai out'. It comes after previous protests on Halfords Lane - and a march down the Birmingham Road to the ground.

Banners on Halfords Lane as Albion fans join for the latest protest against Lai’s ownership #Baggies pic.twitter.com/nJsQGCbIl1 — Jonny Drury (@JonnyDrury_Star) April 10, 2023

Then, A4A asked supporters to stay outside the ground for the first 12 minutes of the game, with the number representing loans taken out of the club.

A few hundred fans who had remained outside the ground prior to kick off - began to filter in after the 12 minutes.