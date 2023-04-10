Notification Settings

West Brom fans hold latest protest against owner Guochuan Lai

By Jonny Drury

A group of West Brom fans remained outside The Hawthorns in the opening moments of their clash with QPR - in the latest protest against owner Guochuan Lai.

Albion fans protesting outside the ground before kick off
Prior to kick off, Action for Albion, the protest group set up earlier this season due to concerns about the ownership of the club, held their latest protest with fans gathering to unveil banners and chant on Halfords Lane.

Fans chanted 'where's the money gone', and 'join in if you want Lai out'. It comes after previous protests on Halfords Lane - and a march down the Birmingham Road to the ground.

Then, A4A asked supporters to stay outside the ground for the first 12 minutes of the game, with the number representing loans taken out of the club.

A few hundred fans who had remained outside the ground prior to kick off - began to filter in after the 12 minutes.

By Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

